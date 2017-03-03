Share of the homeowners market continues to slide for the young

Perhaps not unexpected given the ever falling homeownership rates, this only serves to highlight the steeper decline experienced by the younger population when compared to their older counterparts. Consider that in the year 2000, people over the age of 55 made up 40% of the overall homeowners population. Over the past 16 years, this number has ballooned to over 52%. Who lost? The 44 and under demographic has given up the greatest share of the market, down more than 10% over the same period of time.

Share of the homeowners market

 

For a semi-related exhibit, consider the increasing share of homes used as rentals across the prior 7 years. (Each bar reflects the cumulative change in the share of homes used as rental properties).

Cumulative change in the share of rental properties by region

 

